Seventh North Street closed from I-81 North ramp to Terminal Road East after fatal hit and run

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A pedestrian hit tonight on Seventh North Street has died, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in to 911 at 5:54pm. Emergency crews have shut down Seventh North Street between Terminal Road East and the on ramp to 81 North while deputies investigate a hit and run crash involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

Investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 for updates.