Several agencies responding to calls of reported “boat in distress” on Oneida Lake

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol and Coast Guard Station Oswego, there was a call for a reported boat in distress at an unknown location on Oneida Lake.

The Coast Guard said they received a distress call on an international haling frequency around 8:30p.m. on Friday that said “we’re sinking, we’re going down.”

Multiple units are currently searching the lake. Constantia and Sylvan Beach Fire, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. A Canadian Griffin helicopter is also doing search patterns, according to the Coast Guard.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

