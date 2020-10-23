Several arrests amid new protests at Ithaca Police Headquarters

UPDATE: According to Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, all people have been released and all protesters have left the area.

Myrick said that they will review all footage from the events and make sure all tactics were appropriate.

“Left, right or center, please do what you can to lower the temperature. Engage in politics. Fight hard. But there is no need to fight in the streets. Don’t let your opposition bait you into violence or property destruction,” said Myrick.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several people have been arrested amid new protests in the City of Ithaca.

An Ithaca Police sergeant was trying to leave the police headquarters with lights and sirens shortly after 5 p.m. for a shots fired call when his vehicle was blocked by a protester.

This person was arrested for obstructing governmental administration, which is a Class A misdemeanor. Police said that he was arrested for this because he wouldn’t allow an emergency vehicle to leave IPD.

This arrested resulted in around 30 protesters going to IPD, according to police.

Many of the protesters were seen climbing onto the front roof of the IPD entrance, banging on windows and engaging in some forms of graffiti.

Some of the protesters entered the foyer area and started to bang and kick the doors and walls. Around two hours later, an unlawful assembly was declared and more protesters were arrested when they refused to leave.

When the remaining protesters were told to leave and they refused, “one short burst of pepper spray was directed at the ground,” according to police.

The group dispersed but has now returned back to IPD.

Ithaca Police are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time.