Several arrests made in connection to violent Albany protests

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peaceful protests turned violent in the state capitol on Monday night.
Albany Police made nine arrests in connection to the violent acts from Monday. The nine people made their way from police headquarters to the area of Quail Street in Albany — arrested for offenses like rioting, attempted assault and unlawful assembly.
Throughout Monday night, several people were throwing bricks at officers and others looting a local store.
The two looters have been charged with burglary and petit larceny.
