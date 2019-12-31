Several crews respond to a house fire on Onondaga Hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several crews responded to a heavy house fire on Onondaga Hill early Tuesday morning.

Onondaga Hill Fire Department was called to the 4000 block of Cleveland Road, near Abbottsbury Lane and Makyes Road around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they found the house in flames. Eight departments were called in to fight the fire.

Half of the home was severely damaged in the fire.

No one was inside at the time of the fire as the house is currently under construction. There were no injuries.

Firefighters say they don’t know the exact cause of the fire, but say it seemed to be coming from the wood stove area.