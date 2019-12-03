Several crews respond to house fire in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four departments responded to a house fire in Liverpool Monday night.
Liverpool fire crews responded to reports of a kitchen fire on Chestnut Heights Drive, near Chestnut Hill Drive and Skyview Drive around 11:40 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found flames coming through the front door and the side window. Crews were able to get the fire out within 10 minutes, despite some minor freezing in the fire hydrants.
All of the residents of the home evacuated safely. No one was injured.
There were two dogs and six cats in the home at the time of the fire. Some of the cats did not survive.
The residents of the home were assisted by the Red Cross.
