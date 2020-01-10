Several crews rush to a pole barn fire in Schroeppel

SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Eight departments rushed to the scene of a barn fire in the town of Schroeppel early Friday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the call first came in at 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a pole barn in flames.

Crews used water from the river across the street to fight the fire.

No one was injured in the fire. The barn is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.