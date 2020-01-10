Several crews rush to a pole barn fire in Schroeppel

SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Eight departments rushed to the scene of a barn fire in the town of Schroeppel early Friday morning.
The Phoenix Fire Department said the call first came in at 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a pole barn in flames.
Crews used water from the river across the street to fight the fire.
No one was injured in the fire. The barn is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is not yet determined.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App