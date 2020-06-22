Several departments rush to large barn fire in the Town of Onondaga

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire crews rushed to the scene of a large barn fire early Monday morning.

The call first went out around 2:30 a.m. to Tanner Road and Bussey Road in the Town of Onondaga. A barn burned down and was a total loss. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the fire department for more information and has not heard back yet.