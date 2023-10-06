ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — There was a large police presence in Ithaca and numerous people were detained after a search warrant was conducted Thursday evening.

According to Ithaca Police, the warrant was served around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, on an apartment in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in the city.

Several people were brought out of the apartment and detained with police saying the search warrant was connected to an investigation into serious violent felonies.

The investigation is ongoing, with police saying more information may be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-3245, or 607-272-9973.