(WSYR-TV) — Several local JCPenney stores are closing as part of the company’s bankruptcy due to the pandemic.
The list of stores closing in New York State include the following:
- Finger Lakes Mall location in Auburn, New York
- Batavia City Centre location in Batavia, New York
- Roseland Shopping Center location in Canandaigua, New York
- Sangertown Square Mall location in New Hartford, New York
- Oswego Plaza location in Oswego, New York
- Freedom Mall location in Rome, New York
- Destiny USA location in Syracuse, New York
JCPenney has the following statement on their website:
Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.JCPenney statement
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cicero teen program trying to survive the COVID-19 crisis
- 2021 recruit Benny Williams announces he is coming to Syracuse
- Governor asks NYers who’ve been at protests to get tested for COVID-19
- Several local JCPenney stores closing, including Destiny USA location
- Lawmaker: US has had worst response to pandemic worldwide
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App