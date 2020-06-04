Several local JCPenney stores closing, including Destiny USA location

(WSYR-TV) — Several local JCPenney stores are closing as part of the company’s bankruptcy due to the pandemic.

The list of stores closing in New York State include the following:

Finger Lakes Mall location in Auburn, New York

Batavia City Centre location in Batavia, New York

Roseland Shopping Center location in Canandaigua, New York

Sangertown Square Mall location in New Hartford, New York

Oswego Plaza location in Oswego, New York

Freedom Mall location in Rome, New York

Destiny USA location in Syracuse, New York

JCPenney has the following statement on their website: