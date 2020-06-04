Interactive Maps

Several local JCPenney stores closing, including Destiny USA location

Local News
JCPenney at Destiny USA

(WSYR-TV) — Several local JCPenney stores are closing as part of the company’s bankruptcy due to the pandemic.

The list of stores closing in New York State include the following:

  • Finger Lakes Mall location in Auburn, New York
  • Batavia City Centre location in Batavia, New York
  • Roseland Shopping Center location in Canandaigua, New York
  • Sangertown Square Mall location in New Hartford, New York
  • Oswego Plaza location in Oswego, New York
  • Freedom Mall location in Rome, New York
  • Destiny USA location in Syracuse, New York

JCPenney has the following statement on their website:

Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.

JCPenney statement

