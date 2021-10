SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry has added 10 new electric vehicle charging stations to its campus.

SUNY ESF held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, showcasing how they work. The college has partnered with National Grid to expand its existing charging network.

ESF students, employees and the general public can use the charging stations. The school says their mission is sustainability, and since its founding it has been focused on the environment.