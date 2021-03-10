Several NY girl scouts earn highest achievement award in scouting, recognized for leadership

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several local girl scouts were recognized for their leadership and service with a prestigious award.
The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways announced on Wednesday that 29 girls from across its council territory have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, considered the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
This award is given to Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors, those in grades nine through twelve, who demonstrate leadership through take-action projects. Noted as the “mark of the truly remarkable”, girls must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to their project, which must benefit their community.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. The benefits in their communities and beyond are of lasting, positive change brought about by their efforts.”
In addition to the award, three of the council’s 2020 Gold Award Girl Scouts were selected for scholarships. These scholarships were presented in memory of Girl Scout sisters lost in 2019.
The awarded scholarships are as follows:
- The Marie Hepworth Scholarship, $5,000: Presented to Adeline Whitmore of Barton, NY for her project Nichols Veterans Memorial Park.
- The Kelly Perkins Scholarship, $4,000: Presented to Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, NY for her project Together We Grow, Fox Community Garden.
- The Kerrie Black Scholarship, $3,000: Presented to Dorothy (Dora) Donacik of Vestal, NY for her project Promoting Creative Thinking at Vestal.
The Girl Scout Gold Award was presented to the class of 2020 during a virtual ceremony on February 27, with attending receipts, council staff and board members, and Keynote speaker Alexandra Jacobs Wilkes, a Girl Scout alumna and director of public relations at SUNY Potsdam.
The following individuals received the award:
- Trissety Denton, Broadalbin, NY, formerly of Dolgeville, NY
- Take Action Project: Giving Mental Health a Face
- Catherine Deskur, Vestal, NY
- Take Action Project: Robotics: Road to STEM
- Dorothy (Dora) Donacik, Vestal, NY
- Take Action Project: Promoting Creative Thinking at Vestal
- Genevieve Egan, Horseheads, NY
- Take Action Project: Tanglewood Nature Center Informational Sign and Virtual Community Celebration
- LeahBeth Guerard, Brasher Falls, NY
- Take Action Project: Tutoring for Teens and Tweens
- Devon Guzy, Cooperstown, NY
- Take Action Project: Fire Hydrant Clean Up
- Austin Gleason-Hendrickson, Elmira, NY
- Take Action Project: Project D.B.
- Jennifer Jacoby, Owego, NY
- Take Action Project: Saving the Black Tern
- Jaclyn Jorolemon, Farmington, NY
- Take Action Project: Raised Garden Beds for Healthy Snacking for Senior Citizens
- Makenzie Kellogg, Burdett, NY
- Take Action Project: Girls Power Up
- Laura Krebs, Freeville, NY
- Take Action Project: Second Chance Closet
- Tyler Lindner, Norwich, NY
- Take Action Project: God is on the Move
- Megan Litzenberger, Romulus, NY
- Take Action Project: Drama Prop Room
- Rebecca Mantione, Baldwinsville, NY
- Take Action Project: Water Bottle Holders
- Hannah McCloskey, Liverpool, NY
- Take Action Project: Red Cross Club
- Rachel Pflueger, Auburn, NY
- Take Action Project: Lean-To Restoration at Y-Owasco and Mental Wellness
- Kendra Potenziano, Binghamton, NY
- Take Action Project: Empower Club
- Sydney Prescott, Farmington, NY
- Take Action Project: Environmental Expo
- Giavanna Reed, Campbell, NY
- Take Action Project: Recycling in My School
- Elizabeth Rice, Binghamton, NY (Broome County)
- Take Action Project: Catherine’s Cupboard Co-op Garden Enhancement
- Samantha Scott, Binghamton, NY
- Take Action Project: Girls Lacrosse Clinic
- Elizabeth Serafin, Oneonta, NY
- Take Action Project: Together We Grow, Fox Community Garden
- Hannah Stack, Dolgeville, NY
- Take Action Project: Exit Road Enhancement
- Sabrina Westmiller, Auburn, NY
- Take Action Project: Identify and Record Cemetery Headstones and Monuments
- Adeline Whitmore, Barton, NY
- Take Action Project: The Nichols Veterans Memorial Park
- Allyson Wieser, Williamson, NY
- Take Action Project: Designing and Installing a Sensory Integration Pathway for Williamson Elementary School
- Sydney Woods, Baldwinsville, NY
- Take Action Project: A Salute to Fallen Veterans.