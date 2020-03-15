Closings
Several Onondaga County school districts decide to close on Monday

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a press conference on Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon ordered all school districts within the county to close at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20. However, many schools are taking further action and closing school beginning on Monday, March 16.

Below are the school districts that will be closed starting on March 16 through April 13:

“This is not a decision taken lightly, as we recognize this action will impact many families’ regular routines, including child care and parents’ and guardians’ work schedules,” Fayetteville-Manlius Superintendent Craig J. Tice said. “We appreciate your patience and flexibility during this unprecedented time. Our priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and community.” 

For information regarding how a particular school will proceed while closed, please check the school district’s websites.

