FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a press conference on Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon ordered all school districts within the county to close at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20. However, many schools are taking further action and closing school beginning on Monday, March 16.
Below are the school districts that will be closed starting on March 16 through April 13:
“This is not a decision taken lightly, as we recognize this action will impact many families’ regular routines, including child care and parents’ and guardians’ work schedules,” Fayetteville-Manlius Superintendent Craig J. Tice said. “We appreciate your patience and flexibility during this unprecedented time. Our priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and community.”
For information regarding how a particular school will proceed while closed, please check the school district’s websites.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- State Police: Liverpool man accused of raping 14-year-old
- Several Onondaga County school districts decide to close on Monday
- Governor Cuomo: Second person in NYS dies of coronavirus; 613 positive cases in NYS
- WATCH: Quiet, chilly night ahead followed by a brighter, cool Sunday
- Cayuga County closes all public schools amid coronavirus pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App