Several potential COVID-19 exposures announced by Oneida County Health Department Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several new potential COVID-19 exposures on Saturday.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Thursday, September 3:
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Peter’s Cornucopia located in the New Hartford Shopping Center
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/17/20
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)
- Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop located at 667 Bleecker St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/17/20
Friday, September 4:
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)
- Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop located at 667 Bleecker St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/18/20
Sunday, September 6:
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Best Buy located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20
- Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20
Monday, September 7:
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/21/20
Tuesday, September 8:
- Time of exposure: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Bennu Café located in the Whitestown Center in Whitesboro
- Wore mask: Wore mask inside, ate outside
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Beauty Nails located at 8411 Seneca Turnpike Suite #4 in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Kinney Drugs located at 12 Franklin Ave. in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20
Wednesday, September 9:
- Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Walgreens located at 49 Kellogg Rd in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/23/20
Thursday, September 10:
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar General located in the New Hartford Shopping Center
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20
- Time of exposure: 5:10 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar Tree located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
