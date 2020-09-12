Several potential COVID-19 exposures announced by Oneida County Health Department Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several new potential COVID-19 exposures on Saturday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Thursday, September 3:

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Peter’s Cornucopia located in the New Hartford Shopping Center

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/17/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop located at 667 Bleecker St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/17/20

Friday, September 4:

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop located at 667 Bleecker St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/18/20

Sunday, September 6:

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Best Buy located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Monday, September 7:

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/21/20

Tuesday, September 8:

Time of exposure: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Bennu Café located in the Whitestown Center in Whitesboro

Wore mask: Wore mask inside, ate outside

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Beauty Nails located at 8411 Seneca Turnpike Suite #4 in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Kinney Drugs located at 12 Franklin Ave. in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

Wednesday, September 9:

Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens located at 49 Kellogg Rd in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/23/20

Thursday, September 10:

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General located in the New Hartford Shopping Center

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20

Time of exposure: 5:10 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar Tree located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more news regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.