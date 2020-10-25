Several potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Cortland County Sunday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department announced several local business that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Hollywood Restaurant located at 27 Groton Ave. in Cortland

Monday, October 19 from 5:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Planet Fitness located at 156-160 Clinton Ave. in Cortland

Wednesday, October 21 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 22 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Dasher’s Corner Pub located at 2 North Main St. in Homer

Wednesday, October 21 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

M&D Deli located at 19 Central Ave. in Cortland

Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Friday, October 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

