Several potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Cortland County Sunday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department announced several local business that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Hollywood Restaurant located at 27 Groton Ave. in Cortland
- Monday, October 19 from 5:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Planet Fitness located at 156-160 Clinton Ave. in Cortland
- Wednesday, October 21 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- Thursday, October 22 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Dasher’s Corner Pub located at 2 North Main St. in Homer
- Wednesday, October 21 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
M&D Deli located at 19 Central Ave. in Cortland
- Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Thursday, October 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Friday, October 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding COVID-19 and Cortland County, click here.
