Several potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Cortland County Sunday

Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department announced several local business that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Hollywood Restaurant located at 27 Groton Ave. in Cortland

  • Monday, October 19 from 5:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Planet Fitness located at 156-160 Clinton Ave. in Cortland

  • Wednesday, October 21 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 22 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Dasher’s Corner Pub located at 2 North Main St. in Homer

  • Wednesday, October 21 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

M&D Deli located at 19 Central Ave. in Cortland

  • Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Friday, October 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Cortland County, click here.

