FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planned power outages will begin affecting Fort Drum on Tuesday.

Several power outages have been scheduled for the Fort Drum military installation throughout the day on May 9, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

These outages have been planned to help officials exercise Fort Drum’s energy resilience plan, according to the press release.

Public Affairs said that although most will experience intermittent, short-term outages some areas on post could lose power for several hours.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when driving as some traffic signals could be affected. Individuals seeking a specific should call ahead to ensure that service is not experiencing an outage at the time of one’s appointment.

These outages will not affect childcare services, medical services, Clark Hall the Commissary and AAFES locations.