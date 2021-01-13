Several SUNY campuses serving as COVID-19 vaccination centers

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY colleges around the state, including SUNY Cortland, are now starting to serve as vaccination centers for COVID-19 vaccines.
NewsChannel 9 spoke with SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras on Wednesday about those vaccination centers and the continued role SUNY will play in vaccinations.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Athletes, actors and past winners among celebs to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’
- President Trump releases video statement after second impeachment
- WATCH: Not that cold and dry most of the night across CNY
- On anniversary of trip that gave him COVID-19, SU student helps gives 1st vaccines at State Fairgrounds
- COVID-19 vaccinations begin with healthcare workers in Tijuana
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App