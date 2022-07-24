SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

A couple of rounds of t-storms will impact Central New York this afternoon into this evening with the chance of strong, damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and even a tornado or two.

A strong cold front is approaching the region and will tap into the hot and humid air that has been over us the last week.

By early afternoon, much of Central New York is in the upper 80s and low 90s so storms should start to form. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to head indoors if you see lightning and hear thunder.

The greatest threats with the storms this afternoon are frequent lightning, gusty damaging winds and hail. A couple of the storms that form could rotate and prompt tornado warnings to be issued.

After sunset, the greatest threat from any additional storms would be heavy rain. The storms would likely move over the same areas and because the atmosphere will be rich in moisture at this time, heavy rain is the result.

Although our weather has been dry the last few weeks and parts of the region are under drought conditions, the possibility of of an inch or two of rain falling in a short period of time could cause some localized flooding.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this story as weather develops this afternoon.