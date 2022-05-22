(WSYR-TV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts Central New York, including Syracuse until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The counties under this watch include: Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca, Tompkins, Cortland, Madison, Chenango, Oswego, Oneida and Lewis.

Although the watch is in effect until 7 p.m., the severe threat in Syracuse will be over by 4 or 5 p.m.

Warm and humid air is in place over Central New York. Sunday will be ushered out with a cold front which is the trigger for the showers and storms this afternoon.

Any thunderstorms that do form, mainly near and east of I-81, could contain gusty damaging winds of over 60 mph, large hail the size of dimes, heavy rain that would cause plenty of ponding on roads, perhaps some localized, and flash flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.