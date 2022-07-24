SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of Central New York until 10 pm this evening.

All of Central New York is very warm/hot and humid this afternoon. An approaching cold front means scattered storms are expected to develop into this evening. The greatest odds of severe storms is expected during late afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front passage that isn’t slated to happen until early Monday morning.

The greatest threat with any thunderstorms that do form into the evening is for gusty damaging winds of over 60 mph with even some hail and torrential downpours. Although the chances are low, there could even be a tornado.

After sunset and through the overnight thunderstorms continue with heavy rain and some localized flooding being the greatest risks.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area that could cause damaging winds, and hail. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors.