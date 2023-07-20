SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for areas west of Syracuse until xx due to the potential of some severe thunderstorms across the region.

When is the most likely time for severe t-storms?

Storms formed over Michigan this afternoon and will approach Western NY before sunset. The best chance of strong to severe storms is between 10 pm -1 am across the Finger Lakes east to Syracuse and the I-81 corridor. The arrival time is a bit later east of Syracuse.

Storms should be out of all of Central New Yok by 2 or 3 am and it is dry as you head out to work Friday morning.

Click here to keep tabs on storms this evening.

What are the impacts?

This is a pretty solid line of thunderstorms heading east and does have the potential to be strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph.

Those types of winds could cause damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. Wind damage has the potential to cause at least scattered power outages in the region too.

There should be heavy rain as the storms move through as well, but they are moving quickly and the threshold for flooding in and around Syracuse is high (we need 2” in an hour to cause flooding). There is a better chance for localized flash flooding south and east of Syracuse where there has been more rain recently and grounds are more saturated. Remember if you come across a flooded roadway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

What about tornadoes?

At this point, the risk of a tornado is thankfully very low, but we can’t totally rule out one or two along this line closer to the New York/Pennsylvania line and points south.

If a warning is issued for you area, you must seek shelter immediately. Go to the lowest, most interior room of your home like your basement. If you’re not home then seek shelter in the nearest building.

What should I do before it gets stormy?

Like in any case where storms are a threat, make sure you have batteries for flashlights and fully charge your cell phone, so you have access to the latest weather data when you are away from your TV or computer.

While the weather is quiet this evening make sure you have objects tied down or put indoors so they don’t blow away.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates and any warnings that may be issued.