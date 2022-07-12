SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s mainly quiet tonight into Wednesday and a little cooler and less humid too. Does it stay this way the rest of the week? Details are below…

TONIGHT:

For the most part tonight is quiet with variable clouds and maybe a passing shower evening. It turns a bit cooler and less humid during the night too.

Lows are expected to drop to between 60 and 65 with patchy fog possible too.

WEDNESDAY:

Much of Wednesday is looking dry with some sunshine but come the evening there will be a renewed threat of a few scattered showers and a storm or two thanks to reinforcing cold front/trough pushing in during the evening. Thankfully, the severe threat very low.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

After the few showers and possibly a storm moves across the region Wednesday evening the weather quiets down overnight.

Lows drop to around 60.

THURSDAY:

The combination of lingering low-level moisture and the heating of the day is probably enough to produce a couple of pop up showers, but much of the day is going to be dry.

It’s a touch cooler and less humid for Thursday behind Wednesday night’s cold front with highs in the upper 70s to maybe 80.