SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The threat for severe weather has ended in Central New York as storms continue to press east. Our weather becomes much quieter heading toward the weekend. Details are below.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weather looks nice and quiet Thursday evening, but after midnight there could be a few showers developing ahead of the next cold front. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Yet another fast moving cold front slides through Friday morning/midday with a few spotty showers possible, but it turns drier with more breaks of sun later Friday afternoon. A nice breeze, slightly cooler and less humid air returns behind the cold front to round out the week.

Highs on Friday should make the low 80s.

The last two days and weekend of July look to be very nice across CNY, which is great news for all the summer festivals, including Harborfest taking place!