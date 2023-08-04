A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. this evening for Central New York.

Storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon. Any storm that develops has the capability of producing hail and gusty, damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out especially southeast of Syracuse, but overall the threat is low for our area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible. Click here to check Live Doppler 9 to track the showers and storms rolling through CNY.

Rain and storms are occurring out ahead of a cold front, and they should clear the region by late-afternoon. We will turn less humid and more comfortable into this evening.