Severe weather leaves damage across Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Saturday’s severe storms left some significant damage in the southwest portion of Cortland County just north of the Broome County line.

Below are pictures at the Country Meadows Mobile Home Park in the town of Harford.

The storm caused damage to some mobile homes and sheds and knocked over a number of trees in the area. Roads were also flooded.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Village of Gilbertsville, west of Oneonta in Otsego County had some damage. The Village is now in a state of emergency.

According to the website allotsego.com, firefighters said bridges connecting Gilbertsville were completely wiped out.

And in nearby Morris, firefighters say many businesses in the area were damaged by flooding.

