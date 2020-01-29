Sex abuse investigation in Cortland County ends with arrest

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sex abuse investigation in Cortland County has ended in an arrest.

Michael Waite, 38 of Cortlandville, has been arrested in connection with a sex abuse investigation.

He has been charged with rape, criminal sex act, incest and criminal sale of marijuana.

Investigators said that Waite had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl in Cortlandville.

His bail has been set at $5,000.

Waite could also be facing additional charges.

