‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint. A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed:
Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who some have guessed will announce a run for Governor soon, said in a statement, “From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.”
