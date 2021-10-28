‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint. A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed:

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.” Lucian Chalfen

Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who some have guessed will announce a run for Governor soon, said in a statement, “From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.”