SFD: Person falls asleep smoking, starting house fire in Syracuse

Person falls asleep smoking, starting house fire in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department says no one was injured after an overnight fire. Crews were called around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to South State Street, near East Colvin Street. They arrived less than one minute after 911 was called.

Investigators say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom when one of the occupants fell asleep smoking. All four people inside were able to escape.

Firefighters say the people inside tried to put out the fire before calling 911. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the second floor, extending into the attic.

