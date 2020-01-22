SFD: Person falls asleep smoking, starting house fire in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department says no one was injured after an overnight fire. Crews were called around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to South State Street, near East Colvin Street. They arrived less than one minute after 911 was called.
Investigators say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom when one of the occupants fell asleep smoking. All four people inside were able to escape.
Firefighters say the people inside tried to put out the fire before calling 911. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the second floor, extending into the attic.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Picture of the Day: 1/22/20
- Longtime teacher surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl
- Stop taking DNA samples from detained migrants, lawmakers tell DHS
- First of six public hearings on Onondaga Lake Parkway happening Wednesday afternoon in Liverpool
- San Francisco 49ers get chance to tie Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App