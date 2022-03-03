CENTRAL N.Y. (WWTI) — New festive items have arrived at Stewart’s Shops locations across New York just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

New this year at Stewart’s Shops is the “Shenanigan Shake,” which is a mint dairy shake. This will be available for a limited time and was released on February 28.

To put a little “pep in your step,” Stewart’s is offering Irish Cream Coffee at its coffee bars. Irish Creme International Delight Flavored Coffee Creamer will also be available on March 7.

Stewart’s will also continue to offer “green” products at the ice cream bar, including flavors such as Mint Chip or Mint Cookie Crumble.