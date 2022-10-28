SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Country music icon Shania Twain will be making her way East in July of 2023.

Country music history’s best-selling female artist, announced her “Queen of Me” tour that will be kicking off in 2023. This will be her first performance in twenty five years.

After a period of quiet, GRAMMY® Award-winning Twain has slowly crawled her way back into being a household name. She is releasing a sixth album, Queen of Me, her first since 2017. It is set to be released on February 3, 2023.

Twain will be in Syracuse, Saturday, July 8, at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets with Live Nation, and they go on sale November 4. There is an eight-ticket limit for this event.

You may also be able to find them on other sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, TicketCity, VividSeats and MegaSeats.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – OCTOBER 1, 2022: Shania Twain arrives for the Award Night Ceremony of the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Zurich Opera House on October 01, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF.)

Just in time for her tour announcement, Twain recently just finished up her second residency show in Las Vegas, and the recent release of her Not Just a Girl documentary.

The documentary depicts the life journey of Twain. Growing up in Ontario, and how she came about becoming one of country’s most influential and popular country singers.

Twain is offering pre-order of special autographed editions of the album and special box sets.