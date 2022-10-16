SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall harvest is underway for Central New York farmers which means drivers will be sharing the roadway more.

During this time, it is extra important for drivers to be cautious of the tractors and farm equipment on the road.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles says to look for the “slow-moving vehicle” symbol, which is a large reflective orange triangle placed on the back of farm equipment. When drivers see that, they should slow down.

Drivers must use caution when they approach the farm equipment and make sure the road and surrounding area is safe before they pass, New York DMV says.

It also is smart to look for hand signals from the farmer driving. If they move over to the right side of the road, it doesn’t always mean it’s safe to pass. They could be preparing for a left-hand turn because of the wide equipment, so be on the lookout for signals in the cab.

Although drivers may be in a rush at times and get irritated when behind these slow-moving machines, take that extra time waiting and thank a farmer as they work 365 days a year to produce fresh, local products for everyone to enjoy.