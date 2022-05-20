(WSYR-TV) — A group of former college students — including one who used to be the head manager for Syracuse Men’s Basketball — will present their business to the sharks on Shark Tank during the season finale on Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m. The students created a business, called The Players Trunk, that helps sell used gear given to collegiate athletes.

The Players Trunk is run by Jason Lansing, brothers Austin Pomerantz and Hunter Pomerantz, Charles Matthews, and Zavier Simpson. Hunter Pomerantz graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Sport Management and Business Marketing.

According to their website, The Players Trunk has already been featured in Bloomberg, Fox Business, Chicago Tribute, and CBS. The store has merchandise for hundreds of players that has been given exclusively to them throughout the years.

If you want to watch the team go in front the sharks, you can tune in to Shark Tank at 8 p.m. The episode will also be on demand and on Hulu Saturday.