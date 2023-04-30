LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool will soon be graced by the soulful R&B beats of Grammy award-winning singer, Ashanti.

Ashanti will come to Central New York to perform at Sharkey’s on June 17 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Tickets range from $65 to $85 and can be purchased online.

Ashanti, who’s known for her silky smooth vocals and chart-topping songs like “Foolish” and “Always On Time,” just released a deluxe edition of her first-ever album “Ashanti” with additional remixes, instrumentals and acapella versions of songs.

Don’t miss out on this electrifying night of music and entertainment as Ashanti sets the stage ablaze with her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence.

General admission is $65 and front-of-stage tickets are $85.

Buy your tickets here.