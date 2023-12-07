SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Schiano, of Salina, pled guilty in court on Thursday, Dec. 7, to hitting and killing 22-year-old Madison Faltisco, of Liverpool, with his car.

Schiano and Faltisco were out together on the evening of June 8, 2023. When it was time to go, Faltisco accused Schiano of being drunk and refused to get in the car while he was behind the wheel.

Instead, Faltisco began walking along the shoulder of Route 57, near Seneca Savings in the Town of Clay. That’s when Schiano hit her with his car, without stopping.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick explained back in June that they had a video of the incident.

“She did not want to get into the car because of his alleged intoxicated state,” said DA Fitzpatrick. “When we do the analysis of the video… we want to establish exactly where she was walking and did Mr. Schiano change direction or did he just continuously drive in a straight line, did he inadvertently hit her or was it something more insidious.”

A short time after Faltisco had been hit, police were made aware of an accident just down the road at the Salvation Army thrift store on Route 57.

Schiano was behind the wheel with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .43, which is five times over the legal limit.

Faltisco’s body wasn’t found until the following morning, about six hours later. Police say around 5 a.m. a passerby located her.

In court Thursday, the Faltisco’s lawyer, Frank Pelosi, spoke on their behalf, “There has never been a sentence that would be acceptable to them.”

Schiano pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Manslaughter with a minimum sentence of four years, up to a maximum sentence of 12 years. This deal came from Judge Gordon Cuffy after a report from Schiano’s lawyers. His initial possible sentence was from five to 15 years.

Pelosi says if Schiano hadn’t taken the judge’s deal, the case would’ve gone to trial.

Although the Faltisco’s declined to go on camera, Pelosi said, “She did everything she was supposed to do…She refused to get back in the car with a drunk driver.”

Schiano’s sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2024.