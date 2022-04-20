(WSYR-TV) — If you are one of the many Central New York residents in Madison County affected by Tuesday’s snowstorm and are still without power, the Madison County Office of Emergency Management is offering shelter.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, the shelter located at 6200 Brown Road in Eaton will have cots available, but they say space is limited.

Make sure to call 315-366-2280 if you are in need of a place to sleep.

Dry ice is also available at the Georgetown Fire Department or the Madison County Highway Facility until supplies run out. Warming stations in Madison County are open until 11 p.m.