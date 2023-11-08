SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will close its campus Sheraton Hotel after next year’s commencement weekend, the University confirmed to NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The University’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to convert the hotel into a nearly 400-bed residence hall for students.

“The Sheraton presented an ideal opportunity to reimagine how our current space is leveraged and repurpose it to put it toward its best and highest use,” said Brett Padgett, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Some students had already been living in some parts of the hotel.

Once the hotel closes in May of 2024, construction will begin to convert the facility with a targeted opening by the Fall 2024 semester.

“This decision follows the completion of a comprehensive, three-year housing review which, among other things, found that undergraduate students wanted more options for living in University housing on North Campus that provide seamless access to various campus facilities and amenities,” the University put in a statement.

The Sheraton’s 85 full-time employees will be offered jobs within the University.

SU adds that Sheraton representatives will contact guests and groups with reservations scheduled after Commencement to discuss new arrangements.