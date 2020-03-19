Sherburne man accused of sending inappropriate images, messages to minor

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Sherburne man has been arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages and images to a minor.

Brandon Parry, 27, of Sherburne, was arrested on Thursday on charges of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Parry is accused of sending indecent messages and pictures or a minor.

Parry was arraigned in the Village of Sidney court and released. He is due back in court in May.

Parry is also employed as a police officer with the Village of Sidney Police Department.

The investigation continues.

