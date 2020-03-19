Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.

Sherburne man accused of sending inappropriate images, messages to minor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs, police lights_-3479657556650930415

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Sherburne man has been arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages and images to a minor.

Brandon Parry, 27, of Sherburne, was arrested on Thursday on charges of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Parry is accused of sending indecent messages and pictures or a minor. 

Parry was arraigned in the Village of Sidney court and released. He is due back in court in May.

Parry is also employed as a police officer with the Village of Sidney Police Department.

The investigation continues.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected