SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirms a “criminal investigation” into a Syracuse Police officer and ambulance company employee’s suspected interference with a DWI arrest of the officer’s sister.

The possibly illegal actions of the officer and AMR EMT were first reported by NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano on Thursday.

In a release, Sheriff Toby Shelley states: “The Syracuse Police Officer’s action at the scene were not normal course of business.”

It also states: “The actions of an AMR staff member came into question by the Sheriff’s Deputy after arriving at the hospital.”

“Due to that AMR staff member’s actions, a criminal investigation has been commenced by detectives of my office, the Syracuse Police, and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office,” said Sheriff Shelley.

He adds subpoenas have been issued to support the investigation.

The Sheriff reaffirms many details of the incident first reported by NewsChannel 9 Thursday.

His deputies responded to a one-car crash on John Glenn Boulevard in the Town of Salina in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Responding deputies smelled a “strong odor” of alcohol around the driver and noticed her slurred speech, the Sheriff states.

Sheriff Shelley says the driver admitted to drinking alcohol but refused a field sobriety test.

The driver was ultimately arrested and sent to a hospital by ambulance where she refused to have her blood drawn, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.

Sources tell NewsChannel 9 that the Syracuse Police officer rode in the ambulance with his sister and she was injected with saline in an attempt to dilute her blood-alcohol content.

The Sheriff’s Office did not reveal the driver’s name.