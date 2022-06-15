TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver ticketed for crashing an Amazon Prime tractor trailer into to the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday told police he “didn’t see” the 19 warning signs he passed.

The crash was the fourth bridge strike this year, according to State DOT records. There have been 20 others the past two years.

While many people are asking what can be done about the bridge, the Onondaga County Sheriff blames drivers not paying attention.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, the Sheriff Gene Conway asks: “What else doesn’t he see when he’s going down the road with that? Does he see the speed limit signs? Does he see the pedestrian crossing sign? What else isn’t he seeing because he missed 15 or 18 warnings that he was about to go under that bridge?”

In addition to bridge crashes, Sheriff Conway blames distracted driving for drivers who hit pulled-over police cars or vehicles of highway workers on duty.

On Onondaga Lake Parkway, commercial vehicles were banned after the 2010 Megabus crash that killed four people.

Conway says it’s his office’s job to enforce the rule, along with State Police, but admits he doesn’t have the manpower.

“I don’t want to use the expression commercial drivers were more proffessional back then,” Conway says, “but I think they were, and part of that was they paid attention… They weren’t relying on an app. They weren’t relying on some device in that cabin to warn them of danger ahead. They were using their own eyes.”