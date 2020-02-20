Sheriff: Drunk man falls on knife, lies to investigators about being stabbed

VILLAGE OF MCGRAW (WSYR-TV) — A man was brought to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after reporting that he had been stabbed, but further investigation revealed the man was lying to investigators.

Cortland County Sheriff Officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home on West Academy St. in the Village of McGraw around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man who reported he had been stabbed was brought to McGraw Rescue for treatment, and then he was transported to Upstate University Medical Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.

While investigating the incident, officers interviewed the victim, and the man said that he was not stabbed as originally reported. Instead, the man told officers that he received the injury because he fell onto a knife while he was drunk.

The investigation is ongoing, and an arrest is pending.

