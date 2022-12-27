SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Onondaga County Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley was sworn into office alongside his administration Tuesday night at the Tyrol Club of Solvay. The incoming Sheriff will officially take the position on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Retired Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Ernie Maffei did the honors of swearing Shelley into the position. The Undersheriff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Cheif of Custody, Deputy Chief of Patrol, Deputy Chief of Civil Administration, and Deputy Chief of Corrections were all sworn in by Honorable Lisa Dell, Onondaga County Clerk.

Shelley said he felt ready to take on the position as the Onondaga County Sheriff come Sunday, a position he says he’s been preparing for for well over a decade. His priority going into the position is getting his feet wet and having a better understanding of the inner workings of the department.

Shelley said the transition of power between Sheriff Gene Conway’s administration and his hasn’t been easy, saying they’ve been locked out of the Sheriff’s office since he was elected.

He doesn’t plan to make any drastic changes to the department initially, saying he doesn’t want to turn the department on its head. He believes one of the biggest issues facing the county is the disproportionate rate of murders.

As for the proposed plan to close Jamesville Correctional Facility, Shelley said he isn’t opposed to the idea but wants to look at the details closer. He suspects that when he looks at the plan he will find it doesn’t make sense to close the facility.