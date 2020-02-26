Sheriff says remains found in Geneseo consistent with that of fugitive David Morgan

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty says the remains of the body found this weekend are “consistent with the remains being that of David Clyde Morgan.”

The skeletal remains are being sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Officer to further investigation, and that department will receive assistance from a University of North Texas team. Dougherty says it could take several months until a positive identification is made.

That said, the sheriff says the preliminary findings would be consistent with the remains of Morgan. Dougherty adds “we are confident there is no concern for the public alarm and no concern for public safety.

A decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area off of route 20A in Geneseo Sunday. Police say hunters looking for deer antlers discovered the remains around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials initially suspected the body is that of missing fugitive Morgan.

Morgan was last seen in July of 2018 during a traffic stop on Route 63. Police said he pointed a gun at an officer. Morgan was able to escape into a wooded area in the ensuing chaos.

Morgan was on the run from North Carolina where he was on probation. Law enforcement there said they discovered more than three pounds of marijuana in Morgan’s house which violated his release.

In the following days after his escape, deputies, troopers, and police searched Geneseo and surrounding areas for Morgan.

Morgan’s girlfriend, who was arrested during the traffic stop told police that Morgan mentioned wanting to go out “Bonnie and Clyde style, and a secondary search was started in an effort to recover Morgan’s body.

Dougherty said the remains of a decomposed body found Sunday, could be the end of the search.

“We can’t say with 100% certainty that this David Clyde Morgan. But there are things on scene that lead us to believe that. But again we will work with the medical examiner’s office for DNA confirmation or dental confirmation,” said Sheriff Dougherty.

Dental records and DNA will be used to make a positive identification.