Sheriff: Three people expected to survive serious crash in Madison County

LEONARDSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people are expected to survive after they were involved in a serious crash in the Hamlet of Leonardsville in the Town of Brookfield, the Madison County Sheriff tells NewsChannel 9.

The crash happened on Route 8 near the intersection of Hillside Avenue. The Leonardsville Fire Department and the Horned Dorsett Inn are near the intersection.

Sheriff Todd Hood tells NewsChannel 9 that a couple in a pick-up truck crossed the road’s center line and hit an oncoming tractor trailer.

The pick-up truck driver, a man in his 60’s, was taken by helicopter to Upstate Medical University, where he’s being treated for multiple broken bones.

His passenger, a woman in her 50’s, went to St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica for a broken wrist.

The tractor trailer driver, a man in his 40’s, was sent to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for x-rays.

The Sheriff say his deputies on the scene dispute an alert sent by New York State’s automatic system that reported a death from the crash.