Sheriff’s Association to meet with legislators in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bail reform will be one of the four main topics of concern brought up on Tuesday in Albany when members of the Sheriff’s Association meet with legislators.

Among their concerns are recreational marijuana, the Green Light Law, the Discovery Law and bail reform.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said, although one topic is not more important than others, they will be putting a lot of focus on bail reform and keeping criminals, who might re-offend, from being released.

“As soon as January 1st rolled around and bail reform kicked in and we started releasing people and people started re-offending, people started getting hurt,” Maciol said. “And we’ve had people getting killed. You know, people getting mowed down by drunk drivers. A drunk driver who had a long history of driving drunk and had a long history of disobeying the law and as soon as he was released a short time later, he killed an innocent person.”

Maciol said they are hoping to block, or at least make changes to, these four issues when they meet on Tuesday.

