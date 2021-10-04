Sheriff’s deputies: Bridgeport man arrested after accusations of sexual contact with two children

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Bridgeport has been arrested after Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was accused of having sexual contact with two children over the course of 10 years.

Clayton Supensky, 38 of Bridgeport was arrested on September 30 after being accused of engaging in sexual contact with two children under the age of 13 multiple times between 2011 and 2021. Deputies say one of the victims told a school official about the incidents, and the official reported it to the Sheriff’s Office Abused Persons Unit.

Deputies say Supensky knew the victims. He was arrested on the charges of two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Supensky was arraigned on September 30 in Centralized Arraignment Court, and is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond.