Sheriff’s deputies investigating serious crash in Cayuga County

MENTZ, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bad accident involving two vehicles.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. by the intersection of Centerpoint Road and Nauvoo Road in the Town of Mentz.

One of the vehicles involved suffered heavy front end damage. There’s no word on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries. Check back for updates as they become available.