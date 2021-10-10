Deputies: large fight leads to shooting in Nedrow

NEDROW, NY (WSYR-TV) One person is in the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds after a fight in Nedrow, Sunday night..

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies were called to West Roswell Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. when they got to the scene there was a large disturbance and someone had been shot.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about this shooting to call 315-435-3081 or the tip line at 315-435-3051.