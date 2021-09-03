Sheriff’s deputies: Woman arrested after menacing teens with AR-15 style rifle in Town of Genoa

TOWN OF GENOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cayuga County woman has been charged after sheriff’s deputies say she pulled out an AR-15 style rifle from her vehicle during an argument with teenagers at a gas station.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office was alerted on Tuesday August 31 around 5 p.m. to the Monday night confrontation at the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store in the Town of Genoa on Route 34.

There was a series of confrontations at a Pit Stop gas station in the Town of Genoa on August 30, where Emily Clairmont, 32 of Genoa and a male friend were arguing with a group of teens. The incident came to a head when Clairmont retrieved an AR-15 style rifle from her vehicle and used it to menace the teens, deputies say.

Clairmont was located by Cayuga County Sheriff’s Detectives in Tompkins County, and was arrested without resistance. She was brought to the Cayuga County PSB where she was processed and later taken to the Cayuga County Jail, deputies say.

Clairmont was arraigned the next morning in the Centralized Arraignment Part and held at a $2000 cash bail. The rifle is secured and is being held as evidence, said deputies.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at 315-253-3545.