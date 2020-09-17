Sheriff’s Deputy helps change flat tire for driver

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy went above and beyond to help out a driver in need.
The deputy saw the vehicle exit Interstate 81 south at Seventh North Street and saw smoke coming from her car. That caught his attention and after they pulled over to a safe location, the deputy changed her flat tire and helped get her back on her way.
