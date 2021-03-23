Onondaga County Sheriffs looking for help in finding driver of stolen car that hit building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a stolen car that struck an apartment building in Syracuse Monday night.

Sheriff’s officials say a deputy on patrol in Mattydale Monday around 10:05 p.m. spotted a car recently reported stolen to Syracuse Police.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the male driver of the stolen Hyundai sedan refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase through Syracuse’s North Side.

The sheriff’s office says the Air 1 helicopter helped law enforcement units on the ground track the fleeing vehicle.

Deputies report that as the vehicle was attempting to turn right onto South State Street from westbound East Fayette Street, the driver lost control and struck an apartment building. The crash caused what was described as significant damage to a storefront on the first level of the building.

The driver ran away, but police were able to arrest the passenger, 23-year-old Preston Fagan of Syracuse. Fagan was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket.

A search of the area by sheriff’s deputies and Syracuse Police failed to locate the driver. Anyone with information on the driver’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 315-435-3051.